More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Israel pounds upscale Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City
The Israeli military said it struck hundreds of targets in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, a densely populated, upscale district that is home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, as well as universities, media organizations and the offices of aid organizations.
Weather
Afternoon weather: High of 56, sunny
There was a widespread frost and freeze last night, and we can expect more of the same tonight. There's a chance of significant rain starting Thursday afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: More cool sunshine, high 56; heavy rain later this week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 10
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 54
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 9