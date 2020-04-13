More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police commander demoted following controversial Facebook post
Kim Lund Voss insists she meant no slur with Facebook posting; she will now be a lieutenant on the South Side.
Coronavirus
U, Mayo Clinic begin offering COVID-19 antibody tests
The state reported 29 newly confirmed infections on Monday, raising the total to 1,650. No additional deaths were reported, but the Health Department released a broader time frame of cases on Sunday, leaving fewer to report on Monday.
Local
Voters reject Trump's pick in chaotic Wisconsin court race
A liberal challenger on Monday ousted a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by President Donald Trump, overcoming a successful push by Republicans to forge ahead with last week's election even as numerous other states postponed theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus
Arboretum enters normally busy spring without visitors
A skeleton crew works to tend thousands of plants in the U's popular Carver County garden.