Interim Chief: Man killed by officers in downtown Minneapolis apartment was armed
Minneapolis police officers fatally shot a man in a downtown apartment Wednesday morning. Interim chief Amelia Huffman said the man was holding a handgun when confronted by SWAT officers who were serving a warrant related to a St. Paul homicide investigation.
West Metro
Students' dispute led to shooting at Richfield school, police say
Richfield police and local officials shared new details about a shooting that left one student dead and another seriously wounded. The suspects in jail are 2 men, ages 18 and 19, from Minneapolis.
Mayor of Richfield: 'You don't think this will happen in your community'
Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, Police Chief Jay Henthorne and other officials spoke at Richfield City Hall on Wednesday morning about the investigation into a shooting Tuesday at South Education Center that left one student dead and another injured.
The Wild Beat
Wild takes winning streak into Chicago; Dumba, Foligno won't play
The Wild is finishing out the first half of its season tonight and another victory would send the team into the All-Star Break on its most productive run of the season.
Lynx
Fowles on her final season: 'I'm writing my own ending'
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said every move the Lynx will make is to maximize Sylvia Fowles' final season from a competition standpoint.