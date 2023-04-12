More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Interfaith vigil held for Louisville shooting victims
An interfaith vigil was held Wednesday for the victims of the Louisville bank shooting.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 56; clear and mild ahead of another warm day Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High in mid-80s; record breaker?
It'll be warm and windy, and we may break today's record high. There's a risk of flooding in parts of northern Minnesota and a wildfire threat in southern Minnesota. We may get a wintry mix Saturday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Near record heat, high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 12
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60? Clear and mild tonight, with record warmth possible Wednesday
The latest outlook for the Twin Cities and region.