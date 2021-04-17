More from Star Tribune
Twins
Reusse: Caution would have made Baldelli a great doctor, but ... he's a manager
A lament about the Twins manager giving his players a lot of "time off their feet," and the problems that Rocco Baldelli has created by being so cautious.
The Wolves Beat
Towns addresses killing of Daunte Wright; calls the act 'embarrassing'
Karl-Anthony Towns said he is saddened after another death occurred at hands of police in place he calls home.
Biden: U.S. shootings 'a national embarrassment'
As the United Sates struggles with yet another mass shooting and faces a reckoning over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police, Biden is calling for action.
Indianapolis police: Shooter was former employee of FedEx
Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected shooter who opened fire with a rifle at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing eight.
The Wild Beat
Wild cleans up its play, has chance to sweep the week after tough trip to St. Louis
The Wild has a chance to go 3-0 this week when it finishes off a back-to-back with the Sharks on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.