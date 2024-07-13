More from Star Tribune
Why U.S. political parties use elephants and donkeys as mascots
For almost two centuries, the Republican elephant and the Democratic donkey have prevailed as mascots of the two major U.S. political parties.
Indian billionaire's son marries longtime girlfriend after months of lavish celebrations
The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, married his longtime girlfriend early Saturday in what many dubbed the wedding of the year.
Alec Baldwin leaves court after involuntary manslaughter case dismissed
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense.
Warm sunshine today but two waves of T-storms Saturday, a few storms may be severe
Today will be the second day in a row of dry weather! Watch for T-storms Saturday, a few may be severe. Sunday appears to be the drier, sunnier day