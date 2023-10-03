More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
In dramatic vote, Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker
The vote came after a fiery debate with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who offered the motion to oust the speaker, taking on a line of McCarthy supporters.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; breezy, cloudy, with showers, storm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
104-year-old skydiver may have record as world's oldest: 'It was a wonderful trip'
A 104-year-old Chicago woman is hoping to be certified as the oldest person to ever skydive after making a tandem jump from 13,500 feet in northern Illinois.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 84; breezy with chance of storms
Monday's high of 89 degrees set a record for the third day in a row. This afternoon will be cloudy and breezy, with a chance of a storm around sunset. Cooler weather is on the way Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm sun, high 84; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 3