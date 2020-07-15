More from Star Tribune
US imposes restrictions as pressure builds on Guyana leaders
The United States said Wednesday that it has imposed visa restrictions on people in Guyana who were involved in "undermining democracy" in the South American nation, which held a disputed election on March 2 and has yet to declare a winner.
National
N.C. Prosecutor ends probe of ex-congressional candidate
A former North Carolina congressional candidate won't face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that's already led to indictments against his hired political operative and a new election, a local prosecutor said on Wednesday.
National
Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump's lawyers said Wednesday they're considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.
National
Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects
President Donald Trump is ready to roll back a foundational Nixon-era environmental law that he says stifles major infrastructure projects, but that environmentalists say has served for decades as a safeguard for low-income and minority communities.
National
Oklahoma's governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he's the first governor in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home.