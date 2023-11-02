More from Star Tribune
Nation
Live updates | Israel's troops advance as diplomatic efforts aim to at least pause Gaza fighting
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Business
Crews begin removing debris amid ongoing search for worker trapped after Kentucky mine collapse
Crews began the arduous process of removing layers of rubble and debris in the search for a missing worker Thursday at a collapsed coal mine preparation plant in eastern Kentucky where a second worker died.
Nation
In America, what to do when guns have become an object of worship?
For a while, Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. stopped bringing a pistol to church. That was before a white supremacist murdered nine people in a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Business
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.
Nation
Netanyahu has sidestepped accountability for failing to prevent Hamas attack, instead blaming others
A growing list of Israeli officials have accepted responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas' brutal attack on Israeli communities during the Oct. 7 incursion that triggered the current Israel-Hamas war. Conspicuously absent from that roll call is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.