National
Biden: Trump sees Wisconsin unrest as `political benefit'
Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump sees unrest in Wisconsin as "a political benefit" and Biden said he would be willing to travel to the state if it would not be a distraction for law enforcement.
National
The Latest: Trump to go after Biden in acceptance speech
The Latest on the Republican National Convention (all times local):
National
The Latest: Laura weakens to tropical storm, moves inland
The Latest on Hurricane Laura:MIAMI — Hurricane Laura has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph. Authorities say the…
National
Pompeo's Jerusalem speech violated Hatch Act, complaint says
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo committed an "egregious violation" of the Hatch Act by delivering a video-taped speech from Israel to the Republican National Convention, according to a complaint filed by two law professors with the State Department's inspector general.
National
Pelsoi, Meadows to talk virus aid, but outlook dim for deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were set to discuss a stalled COVID-19 aid package but the outlook for any swift resolution appeared bleak as President Donald Trump's team and congressional Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise.