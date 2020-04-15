More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Curbside pickup offered at 8 Hennepin County libraries
The library system also is offering temporary e-cards so all county residents can access online materials
Minneapolis
Friends, family: Mpls. shooting victim was a musician who always offered a hand up
Police have so far made no arrests.
Coronavirus
Minnesota sees 8 more deaths, 114 new cases of COVID-19
Another 20 COVID-19 cases required hospital care since Tuesday, including 18 who needed intensive care.
Local
Minnesota DHS computer system errors cost state nearly $80M
As a result of deficiencies in the METS system, county caseworkers were required to manually review 37% of 624,000 cases over a 15-month period.
Coronavirus
Minn. hospitals stretch and conserve masks
New decontamination process could dramatically increase state mask supplies, but nurses have safety concerns.