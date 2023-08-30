More from Star Tribune
Idalia strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning as it steamed toward Florida's Big Bend region and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 81, hazy sun
The western half of the state has an air quality alert until 6 a.m. Wednesday. There's a warmup ahead.