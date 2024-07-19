More from Star Tribune
Too old to work? Americans on the job late in life speak out about Biden.
More than debate-stage stumbles or prime-time miscues, some Americans watching President Biden are seeing something else: themselves.
Video
Trump accepts Republican presidential nomination days after assassination attempt
Donald Trump, somber and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention.
Video
Iconic comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time, has died at 94.
Video
Video shows BWCAW rescue site
Infrared video shot by a MinnesotaState Patrol plane shows a DNR helicopter, at right, after it landed on an island where two injured paddlers awaited rescue.
Weather
Smoke returning to Minnesota - along with scattered weekend T-storms
Smoke will be on the increase with potentially poor air quality into the weekend, with a growing chance of T-storms Saturday and Sunday