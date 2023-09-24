More from Star Tribune
World
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for the 3rd day in a row as West Bank violence intensifies
Israeli airstrikes struck militant sites in Gaza on Sunday for the third straight day, the Israeli military said, after Palestinian militants near the border fence launched incendiary balloons into Israel and threw an explosive at soldiers. The strike came on the heels of an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank that Palestinian health officials said killed two Palestinians.
World
Some UK police put down guns after an officer is charged with murder in the shooting of a Black man
London's police force said Sunday that some officers are refusing to conduct armed patrols after a colleague was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man.
World
Ice pops cool Brazil's zoo animals
It may be winter in Brazil but temperatures are soaring. In Sao Paulo temperatures are due to exceed 104 Fahrenheit.
World
First refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive in Armenia following Azerbaijan's military offensive
The first refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia, local officials reported Sunday, and more were expected to come after a 10-month blockade and a lightning military offensive this month that resulted in Azerbaijan reclaiming full control of the breakaway region.
World
Masked gunmen attack Kosovo police and kill 1 officer in an escalation of tensions with Serbia
Kosovo's prime minister on Sunday said one police officer was killed and another wounded in an attack he blamed on support from neighboring Serbia, increasing tensions between the two former war foes at a delicate moment in their European Union-facilitated dialogue to normalize ties.