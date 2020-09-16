More from Star Tribune
Showdown set as US to declare UN sanctions on Iran are back
In defiance of overwhelming opposition, the United States is preparing to declare that all international sanctions against Iran have been restored. Few countries believe the move is legal, and such action could provoke a credibility crisis at the United Nations.
National
Biden under pressure to unveil list of potential court picks
Joe Biden is resisting calls from President Donald Trump and even some fellow Democrats to release his list of potential Supreme Court picks seven months after he pledged to name the first Black female justice.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:10-17-31-51-53, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2(ten, seventeen, thirty-one, fifty-one, fifty-three; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-2-8(five, two, eight)16-19-20-31-38(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $120,00012-15-21-48-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3(twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-eight, fifty-two;…
Music
Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett tie for top prize at ACMs
In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists.