Russia's Putin opens signing event to annex parts of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened a Kremlin ceremony to start the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
The mayor of Mississippi's capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice.
Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings.
Live Updates: Strong winds in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: