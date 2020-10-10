More from Star Tribune
Tentative settlements in WVa veterans' hospital deaths
Tentative settlements have been reached in several civil lawsuits filed on behalf of the families of veterans who died at a West Virginia hospital where a former nursing assistant admitted to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-2-3(two, two, three)Estimated jackpot: $69 million08-14-16-19-30(eight, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $62 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:08-14-16-19-30(eight, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-2-3(two, two, three)
The Latest: Brazil's virus death toll surpasses 150,000
Brazil's count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin America's largest nation.