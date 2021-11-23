More from Star Tribune
Hundreds gather to honor Wisconsin parade crash victims
Hundreds gathered at a downtown park Monday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for a candlelight vigil in honor of those lost and hurt in a deadly Christmas parade crash a day earlier.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, clear, high 33
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Monday, November 22, 2021.