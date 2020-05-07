More from Star Tribune
Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen
Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.
Variety
Eviction protection extended; push for antibody testing
Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended protections for New Yorkers unable to pay their rent, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set an ambitious goal to test 140,000 people for coronavirus antibodies by early next month. The state's daily death toll was 231.
National
Georgia father, son arrested in shooting death of black man after outcry
Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.
Nation
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
All day it had been sunny. Then it grew dark as the winds began to whip. Daniel Felder stepped out into the road to watch the acrid smoke billow toward him. Ash started raining from the sky like light snow drifting in twilight.
National
Judge rejects abortion clinic's bid to block virus test rule
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request by Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic to block a rule requiring a negative coronavirus test before a woman undergoes the procedure.