National
Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence
Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are "stealing" the election from Republicans.
National
US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges
U.S. employers may have slowed their hiring in October for a fourth straight month with confirmed viral cases reaching record levels and the loss of government aid deepening the hardships for many.
National
Trump steps to podium, baselessly attacks election
For 40 hours, President Donald Trump fumed in private and tweeted his grievances in all caps.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption
Citing "horror stories," President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabricated accusations Thursday in an audacious attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. election.
National
Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street election gains
Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street rose amid protracted vote-counting following this week's U.S. elections.