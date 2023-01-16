More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
The last in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas.
Nation
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds' migrant response
During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams offered up a blistering criticism of the federal government's response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities, saying, "We need clear coordination."
Nation
How to support your community on MLK Day
Dé Bryant is a Psychologist at Indiana University South Bend and the director of the Social Action Project. Bryant believes the greatest need people should pay attention to in their community is how to diagnose what is happening in their community.
Nation
India's 'RRR' an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race
Hollywood's awards season has found an unlikely underdog in "RRR."
Nation
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff's officials said.