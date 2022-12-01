More from Star Tribune
World
Spain pledges 350M euros to save Doñana wetlands
Spain's government pledged to invest 350 million euros ($368 million) in the country's Doñana wetlands, a UNESCO world heritage site that ecologists say is dying due to the misuse of water and climate change.
Sports
Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said Thursday.
Eat & Drink
How to make this year's Holiday Cookie Contest winner
Here's a step by step guide to making Maple-Roasted Walnut Delights, the 2022 Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest winner. Check out all of this year's top cookies here.
World
Racism uproar at home threatens to eclipse royal visit to US
Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William's trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.
World
Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M
A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann sold Thursday in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), a price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany.