Coronavirus
Minnesota signs up for new federal $300 weekly benefit for jobless
The payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1 and could begin to arrive next week.
National
The Latest: Health depts to CDC: Reverse testing guidance
Local health departments in the U.S. are pushing for reversal of a recent change to coronavirus testing guidance, saying it is undermining their work to stop outbreaks.
National
Herbalife admits bribing Chinese officials to grow business
Herbalife, a Los Angeles-based health and nutrition company, bribed Chinese government officials for a decade to grow its overseas business and falsified accounting records to cover up the payments, U.S. prosecutors said Friday in announcing corruption charges against the publicly traded company.
Variety
In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more
MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across a broad swath of U.S. industries, particularly those that rely…
National
S&P 500 rises, heading for year's longest weekly win streak
Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 on Friday have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week.