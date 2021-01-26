More from Star Tribune
World
Vatican clears retired US bishop of multiple abuse claims
The Vatican has cleared a retired U.S. bishop of multiple allegations he sexually abused minors and teenagers, rejecting lay experts' determination that a half-dozen claims were credible and instead slapping him on the wrist for what it called "flagrant" imprudent behavior.
Business
The Latest: France returns to 3 weeks between virus shots
France abandoned plans to space out coronavirus vaccinations by six weeks instead of three.
Business
Citing pandemic, Greece bans protests for a week
Greece's center-right government on Tuesday imposed a weeklong ban on public protests attended by more than 100 people, angering left-wing political opponents.
Local
Two men plead guilty to arson in Minneapolis unrest
Two men have pleaded guilty to federal arson charges in connection with fires that were set inside the Target corporate headquarters during unrest that followed rumors of a police shooting in downtown Minneapolis last August.
World
US exploring new bases in Saudi Arabia amid Iran tensions
The U.S. military is exploring the possibility of using a Red Sea port in Saudi Arabia and an additional two airfields in the kingdom amid heightened tensions with Iran, the military said Tuesday.