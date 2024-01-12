More from Star Tribune
Duluth As Cargill family member's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
TV & Media
Host Anthony Anderson previews 75th Emmy Awards
The ceremony is making a grand return since it last aired in September 2022, skipping 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes.
Business
Supreme Court agrees to hear Starbucks appeal in Memphis union case
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal from Starbucks in a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board over efforts by workers to unionize at a store in Memphis, Tennessee.
Variety
Movie Review: Still trying to make 'fetch' happen, now in song: 'Mean Girls' gets a musical update
The first ''Mean Girls,'' that compulsively watchable high-school based social satire by Tina Fey, came out in 2004. The Broadway musical opened in 2018. Now it's 2024, and we have a screen adaptation of the theater adaptation. How long will this reconfiguring go on? Is there a limit?
Business
MILAN FASHION PHOTOS: Twins transform from grunge to glam at twin-designed Dsquared2
Milan Fashion Week took a peek into the next cold weather season with transforming twins at Dsquared2, the introduction of womenswear at Billionaire and the runway debut of luxury streetwear brand Stone Island.
Business
Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereals for salmonella risk
The Quaker Oats Company has added two dozen additional types of granola bars, cereals and snack foods to a December recall over possible salmonella contamination.