Charges: Man set his ex's Coon Rapids home ablaze after vowing to kill her
The woman's roommate escaped from the second floor as the fire raged below.
New look shows violent crime's spread across Mpls. this summer
The surge in violent crime this summer included more prosperous neighborhoods that typically experience few such incidents while continuing to exact the heaviest toll in the city's poor areas, according to a Star Tribune analysis of police statistics.
Hooded man pirates boat on Mississippi River, is tased and arrested
A hooded man stole a houseboat Sunday morning docked on the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis before police tased and nabbed him not far away,…
Man accused in 1976 double slaying to get another psych exam
A judge ordered another competency exam Monday for an 83-year-old man charged with killing a couple in a northeastern Wisconsin park in 1976.