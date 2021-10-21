More from Star Tribune
Hear statements from Justine Ruszczyk Damond's loved ones and Mohamed Noor
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor received a new sentence of 4 3/4 years on Thursday for his manslaughter conviction after the state's high court overturned the more serious murder conviction for the 2017 shooting of an Australian woman who had called to report a possible crime.
Video
Home in Scranton, Biden plugs $2T plan to revive U.S.
President Joe Biden returned to his birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania Wednesday for the first time since taking office to push his $2 trillion domestic spending package and $1 trillion infrastructure package.
Video
Hear the passenger describe scene in aftermath of Winston Smith shooting
WARNING: Audio contains graphic content. Norhan Askar was interviewed by BCA investigators about the Winston Smith shooting in the immediate aftermath of Smith's death.
High Schools
October 20 prep football highlights
Watch top plays from some of Wednesday's best games.