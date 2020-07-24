More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild cut three players to get down to 30 for Edmonton playoff trip
J.T. Brown, Sam Anas and Calen Addison are the three players who won't be on the postseason trip to Edmonton.
Twins
Record 109 Dominican players on opening day MLB rosters
A record 110 players from the Dominican Republic were on opening-day major league rosters, boosted by an expanded pool following the layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Vikings
AP sources: NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players
The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who do not want to participate in the upcoming season because of the coronavirus, two people with…
Sports
US appeals court says jury should decide ex-player's lawsuit
A federal appeals court has ruled that a jury should decide on a former university softball player's charge that her coach violated her First Amendment rights after a sexual assault on campus in Ohio.
Sports
Garmin fitness tracking service goes down, frustrating users
GPS device-maker Garmin's online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts.