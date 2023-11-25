More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 24; considerable cloudiness with a couple of flurries
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Hmong ring in spiritual new year with song and ceremony
Late fall is the most spiritual time of the year for the Hmong community. Centuries-old traditions for the post-harvest "new year" celebrations were brought from Southeast Asia, which the Hmong had fled after helping the United States in the Vietnam War.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 30, mostly cloudy and chilly
It'll be windy, with a chance of flurries in southern Minnesota. Sunday brings a clipper with snow accumulations of less than an inch.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 31, chance of snow
It'll be chilly, with winds making it feel like it's in the teens. There's a chance of snow today and again Sunday, with accumulations of less than an inch possible overall.
Video
Biden hopeful cease-fire will last more than 4 days
Speaking to reporters from Nantucket, Mass., the president said he was encouraged by the release of some of the hostages and hopes for more.