Sports
Analysis: How the trade deadline could pay some dividends
The NBA called this season's trade deadline the busiest in the last 35 years, with 46 players from 23 teams involved in 16 different deals.
Sports
The lost year: Minor leaguers reflect on a canceled season
Matt Seelinger sat in the visitor's bullpen at Surprise Stadium, waiting for his turn to pitch. The San Francisco Giants right-hander had never played above Class A. Now, in a Cactus League exhibition against the Texas Rangers, he was in line to toe a major league mound for the first time.
Sports
NCAA's Midwest Region full of upsets but maybe not surprises
It is the region that has caused more busted NCAA Tournament brackets than any other, the quadrant where No. 1 seed Illinois was sent packing by Loyola Chicago, West Virginia was dumped by a team that barely made the field, and Tennessee and Oklahoma State failed to survive the first weekend.
Sports
Russia wins rhythm dance to extend command at skating worlds
Russia extended its dominance at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday when Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the rhythm dance.
Sports
UCLA, USC go from late night to NCAA prime-time spotlight
UCLA and Southern California games are usually late-night viewing for most college basketball fans during the regular season but both programs have prime time spots for the second weekend of March Madness.