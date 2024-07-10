More from Star Tribune
West Metro Judge cites man's 'hyper-religious delusional rigidity,' rules he is incompetent to stand trial in Maple Grove triple murder
Nation
Hurricane Beryl's remnants carve a path toward the Northeast with heavy rain and damaging tornado
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl spawned at least one tornado and threatened flooding Wednesday as the system moved toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power.
Weather
Heavy T-storms linger today but drying out and heating up latter half of this week
Thunderstorms will be most widespread south and west of the Twin Cities today, some packing very heavy rain. Skies finally dry out Thursday and Friday
Nation
Houston residents stew and swelter after storm Beryl leaves millions without power
The return of searing heat in the Houston area has deepened the misery for people still without power after Hurricane Beryl left residents in search of places to cool off and fuel up as the extended outages strained one of the nation's largest cities.
Nation
Las Vegas eyes record of 5th consecutive day over 115 degrees as heat wave continues to scorch US
Used to shrugging off the heat, Las Vegas residents are now eyeing the thermometer as the desert city is on track Wednesday to set a record for the most consecutive days over 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 Celsius) amid a lingering hot spell that will continue scorching much of the U.S. into the weekend.
Nation
Frustrations mount in the Houston heat after Beryl moves on and leaves millions without power
The return of soaring heat in Houston on Tuesday deepened the misery for millions of people still without power after Hurricane Beryl crashed into Texas and left residents in search of places to cool off and fuel up as the extended outages strained one of the nation's largest cities.