Nation
Ukraine again reported bringing war deep into Russia with attacks on Moscow and border region
Ukraine brought the war far from the front line into the heart of Russia again Sunday in drone penetrations that Russian authorities said damaged two office buildings a few miles (kilometers) from the Kremlin and a pig breeding complex on the countries' border.
Nation
No 'Oppenheimer' fanfare for those caught in first atomic bomb's fallout
The Trinity test site, about 60 miles northwest of tiny Tularosa, was chosen in part for its supposed isolation. Nearly half a million people lived within a 150-mile radius, though.
Nation
Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus
Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida's flagship university, authorities said.
Nation
4 found clinging to hull of overturned boat off New Jersey rescued, taken to NJ hospital
Four people found clinging to the hull of an overturned boat off New Jersey were rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said.
Business
Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN over 'the Big Lie' dismissed in Florida
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that references in news articles or by the network's hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as ''the Big Lie'' was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.