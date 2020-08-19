More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Source: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators' advice not…
National
Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
The Trump administration is set to demand the restoration of all international sanctions on Iran in a move that will further isolate the U.S. at the United Nations, test the credibility of the U.N. Security Council and possibly deal a fatal blow to one of former President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievements.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:13-23-47-55-58, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 10(thirteen, twenty-three, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-6-8(three, six, eight)07-10-30-40-46(seven, ten, thirty, forty, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million01-08-17-35-45, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3(one, eight, seventeen, thirty-five,…
National
Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination
Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket and promising she and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven by racial and partisan divides.