Olympics
Beijing Olympics will have vaccine mandate
Officials have not disclosed many details about COVID-19 prevention protocols for February's Winter Games, but vaccines will be required.
Gophers
College Football Playoff picture shows Georgia and several intriguing questions
Insider: Georgia's toughest opponent could be complacency, while other Power Five teams — and Cincinnati — jockey for position.
Gophers
Who's the underdog now? U men's hockey digs in for dog fight against UMD
The Bulldogs have become regulars at the NCAA Frozen Four, while the Gophers are trying to get back for the first time since 2014.
Lynx
Souhan: Seven things the WNBA can address as it rises in popularity
The league certainly needs to find its own niche when it comes to TV exposure. And it needs to answer a question posed to Cheryl Reeve by new Lynx and Wolves co-owner Marc Lore.
Hear statements from Justine Ruszczyk Damond's loved ones and Mohamed Noor
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor received a new sentence of 4 3/4 years on Thursday for his manslaughter conviction after the state's high court overturned the more serious murder conviction for the 2017 shooting of an Australian woman who had called to report a possible crime.