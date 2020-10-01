More from Star Tribune
Ex-Chicago officer who fled trial sentenced on drug charges
A former Chicago police officer who was captured nearly 15 years after he fled while awaiting trial on drug charges was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in federal prison.
National
Naval Academy midshipman sues over discipline for tweets
A midshipman is suing the U.S. Naval Academy after he was disciplined for tweeting that Breonna Taylor received "justice" when she was fatally shot by police.
National
Trump adds to election anxiety by pushing legal boundaries
President Donald Trump has floated the unconstitutional idea of delaying the Nov. 3 election. His administration may have violated a judge's order on the 2020 census and could be held in contempt. Another court ruled that he illegally sidestepped Congress to find billions for his border wall.
National
Conservative hoaxers face Michigan charges over false voter robocalls
Two conservative operatives were charged Thursday with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from…
National
Senate panel moves to compel 3 social media CEOs to testify
A Senate panel voted Thursday to compel testimony from the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter as lawmakers opened a new front in the battle over hate speech, misinformation and perceived political bias on social media a month before the presidential election.