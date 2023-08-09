More from Star Tribune
Hawaii wildfires burn homes and force evacuations
Wind-whipped wildfires raced through parts of Hawaii on Wednesday, burning down businesses in a historic town on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85; mix of sun and clouds with a chance of storms
There are some chances of isolated storms over the next few days. Air quality is moderate.
World
Antarctica faces severe climate threat
A new study has found that ocean heatwaves and ice loss are very likely to become more common and more severe in Antarctica.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 9
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; partly cloudy with system moving through
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.