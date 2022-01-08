More from Star Tribune
Obama honors late Senate leader as man 'who got things done'
Former President Barack Obama commemorated the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday as a man "who got things done," as Democratic leaders gathered from around the country to recall Reid — often laughingly — as a man whose impatience for pleasantries was part of a drive to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.
Politics
Harry Reid remembered as 'truly honest and original character'
Former President Barack Obama commemorated the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday as a man "who got things done," as Democratic leaders gathered from around the country for a memorial service.
Politics
U.S. offers carrots, threatens sticks with Russia over Ukraine
The Biden administration is presenting Russia with a combination of carrots and sticks as it approaches discussions with Moscow over threats to invade Ukraine.
Nation
GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says he'll seek 4th term
U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022.
Nation
Chicago mayor, teachers still at odds over COVID protocols
Closed-door negotiations resumed Saturday to resolve a standoff between Chicago school officials and the city's teachers union over COVID-19 precautions that canceled three days of classes this week, but the public war-of-words between union leaders and Chicago's mayor showed little sign of an imminent resolution.