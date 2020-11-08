More from Star Tribune
Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia
Stacey Abrams spent years working to convince political power players that Georgia is a genuine two-party battleground, a Deep South state where the left could compete if it organized Black voters, other sporadic voters and stopped apologizing for being Democrats.
National
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
President-elect Joe Biden signaled on Sunday he plans to move quickly to build out his government, focusing first on the raging pandemic that will likely dominate the early days of his administration.
National
Insider Q&A: Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno
As coronavirus lockdowns hit the U.S. in March, Bloomin' Brands CEO David Deno called an emergency meeting for his 12-member executive team."We collectively said, 'What…
National
The Latest: Bush calls election 'fair' and outcome `clear'
The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):
National
Berlin bids farewell to Tegel airport after 60 years
Berlin bid farewell Sunday to the German capital's central Tegel airport, beloved by some and reviled by others, as it shifts all air traffic to a new hub on the outskirts of the city.