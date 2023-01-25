Hamline University President Fayneese Miller defended her leadership after the St. Paul school drew international attention for deciding not to renew the contract of an art instructor who showed images of the Prophet Muhammad in class. This interview was filmed the day before university faculty overwhelmingly called for her resignation.

