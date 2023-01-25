More from Star Tribune
Licensure delays worsen Minnesota nurse shortage
Nursing school graduates have jobs lined up, but have to wait months to take required licensing exams.
Minneapolis
Charges: Man said family problems prompted him to set small fire inside entrance to Uptown Target
He broke the store's glass doors with a trash can lid and then started the fire using the retailer's garbage cans, the charges read.
Local
Hamline president defends leadership amid dispute over Islamic art
Hamline University President Fayneese Miller defended her leadership after the St. Paul school drew international attention for deciding not to renew the contract of an art instructor who showed images of the Prophet Muhammad in class. This interview was filmed the day before university faculty overwhelmingly called for her resignation.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis to start one-sided parking on side streets Thursday
The restrictions are needed for fire trucks and buses on the city's snow-choked streets, officials say.
Politics
Women legislators lead push to shape abortion access in Minn.
DFL lawmakers are moving a sweeping agenda after years of inaction on the issue.