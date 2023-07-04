More from Star Tribune
Gunman kills five, wounds two in Philadelphia
Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire in Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 92, chance of strong storms
Storms could interfere with holiday plans, with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. There's more rain possible Wednesday morning, followed by clearing and cooler temps.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 92, chance of storms
There's a chance of strong storms, especially this evening. Storms could continue Wednesday morning, followed by clearing and cooler temps.
Weather
Afternoon weather: Heat advisory, high 96
A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities area until 7 p.m. Monday. Watch for potential severe weather on the Fourth of July.