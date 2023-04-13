More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Court filing: Former Brooklyn Center student says he had sex with teacher while he was seventh-grader
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Court filing: Former Brooklyn Center student says he had sex with teacher while he was seventh-grader
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Court filing: Former Brooklyn Center student says he had sex with teacher while he was seventh-grader
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Court filing: Former Brooklyn Center student says he had sex with teacher while he was seventh-grader
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Guardsman to be charged in leaked documents probe
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents was taken into custody, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 57; clear and mild ahead of another day of heat
The latest weather outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
www.startribune.com
Video shows Derek Chauvin choking and kneeling on teen's neck in 2017
Body worn camera footage shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, strike, choke and kneel on then fourteen-your-old John Pope's neck after he was placed in cuffs during a 2017 encounter. The video was released Robins Kaplan LLP following a $7.5 million settlement with the City of Minneapolis.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 88; wildfire warning for southern Minnesota
It'll be sunny, warm and windy, and we may break another record. There are "red flag" wildfire warnings for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, and flood advisories for much of the northern and and western part of the state.
Weather
Morning forecast: More record heat, fire warnings; high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 13