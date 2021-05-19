More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship
President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship.
Business
Target saw quarterly sales rise 23% as people return to shop
The Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday morning that its profits rose from $284 million in its fiscal first quarter last year to $2.1 billion this year.
Nation
Kansas prosecutor says no to a rape charge, so a college student calls her own grand jury
A former Minnesota prosecutor reviewed Kansas law for the woman's family after a prosecutor refused to make the case.
Grief turns into anger as family learns Aniya Allen, 6, died from a gunshot
Minneapolis activist K.G. Wilson and Antri Sease, Sr., the two grandfathers to Aniya Allen, shared their grief over the loss of the six-year-old whose killer has yet to turn him/herself in.
Politics
GOP leaders turn against forming bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 riot
Top Republicans in Congress are working to stop the formation of an independent commission into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump ahead of a Wednesday House vote.