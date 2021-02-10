More from Star Tribune
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
Prosecutors in Donald Trump's impeachment trial unveiled the security video for Senate jurors and the nation showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol.
Wolves
L.A. Clippers pull away from Timberwolves for 119-112 win
Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a COVID-19 absence and scored 18 points with 10 rebounds but the Wolves had no answer for Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams.
Politics
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of riot at U.S. Capitol
Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.
Gophers
Reusse: Samedy is latest bright star among many in U volleyball history
Older players helped Floridian quickly adjust as a freshman and now shine.
Local
NYT: Chauvin agreed to plea; feds reject deal
The federal government's approval of the summer guilty plea to third-degree murder was needed because Chauvin, who had asked to serve his time in a federal prison, wanted assurance he would not face federal civil rights charges. An official said then-Attorney General William Barr worried that a plea deal would be perceived as too lenient.