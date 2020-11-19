More from Star Tribune
U.S. Bank Stadium launches study of homelessness and financial instability among employees
Operators hope to help furloughed employees with food, housing and health care.
Local
Attorney General Keith Ellison makes women's economic security target of new task force
Pandemic is worsening pre-existing disparities, AG Keith Ellison says.
National
Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglas and lots of ballots
Wisconsin on Friday will begin recounts of the presidential race in the state's two biggest and most Democratic counties. It's a longshot bid by President Donald Trump — who paid a required $3 million fee — to undo Joe Biden's victory. Trump, who lost by more than 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, has alleged "mistakes and fraud" in the two counties, though he has produced no evidence to back up his claims.
Duluth
Another record season for wind turbine shipments at Duluth port
About 525,000 tons of blades and tower parts will move through the harbor this year.
East Metro
Ramsey County sheriff criticized for high-speed chase he streamed on Facebook
Fletcher's pursuit shown on Facebook may have violated police protocol.