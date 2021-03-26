More from Star Tribune
Nation
Rep. Ilhan Omar urges humanity in immigration debate
The Somali refugee said like the unaccompanied minors, she too fled violence.
Gov. Walz discusses expansion of vaccine eligibility in Minnesota
A feeding frenzy for COVID-19 vaccine appointments emerged Friday morning even before Gov. Tim Walz formally announced an expansion making everyone 16 and older eligible for shots, starting Tuesday.
Twins
Twins bench coach Mike Bell dies of cancer at age 46
Bell's brother, David, is manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Their father and grandfather both played in the big leagues.
Colleges
St. Thomas lands first D-I transfer: Ex-East Ridge standout Courtney Brown Jr.
The 6-foot-7 Brown played his last two seasons at UW Milwaukee, including averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games as a sophomore.
Who's on the Derek Chauvin jury
For the first time in Minnesota, the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd will be broadcast live. The jurors' identities, however, will remain anonymous. We break down what we do know about the the men and women who will decide the case.