Business
U.S. panel backs widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.
Nation
Mississippi police fatally shoot man during disturbance call
Mississippi police have fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic-violence call at an apartment complex, authorities said.
Business
Congress stuck as McConnell torpedoes emerging COVID-19 deal
An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers all but collapsed Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won't support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.
Nation
Judge dismisses St. Louis prosecutor from McCloskey case
A judge on Thursday disqualified the St. Louis prosecutor and her office from the case involving Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters marching on the private street near their home in June.
Politics
Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test, as 106 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general signed onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail.