Local
Council: Minneapolis won't indemnify Kroll, former union boss, in protest lawsuits
The matter still must go before the full Council for a final vote, which is considered something of a formality.
Gov. Tim Walz on police reform: 'Minnesota needs to heal'
Gov. Tim Walz held a news conference with community leaders and DFL lawmakers to urge action on a sweeping set of new police reform proposals in the final days of the legislative session in St. Paul.
Olympics
Lakeville's Smith gaining comfort, speed one month from Olympic trials
Regan Smith will race in four events at the Pro Swim Series finale in Indianapolis, beginning Thursday.
The Wolves Beat
Lore says negotiations with Taylor for Wolves, Lynx 'getting close to the finish line'
Entrepreneur Marc Lore told Bloomberg that talks with Glen Taylor to purchase the franchises are going well.
Local
Minneapolis City Council warned against using city resources to advocate for policing ballot questions
The future of the Minneapolis Police Department has dominated conversations in City Hall — and in the looming elections.