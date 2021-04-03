More from Star Tribune
World
Jordan prince, in video, says was placed under house arrest
AMMAN, Jordan — The half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah said Saturday he has been placed under house arrest by Jordanian authorities and accused the country's…
Business
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
News of Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans Saturday, while Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying "free and fair elections" are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits.
Politics
Gov. Kemp: Major League Baseball 'caved to fear' over voting bill
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized Major League Baseball over its decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a sweeping voting bill he signed into law last month.
Nation
Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting
At least seven people were shot, including three fatally, at a house party early Saturday in the coastal North Carolina city of Wilmington, police said.
Nation
Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters.