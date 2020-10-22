More from Star Tribune
National
High stakes for Trump, Biden heading into final debate
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden hurtled toward Thursday night's final debate, which may be the trailing incumbent's best chance to change the race's trajectory with just 12 days left until the election.
National
The Latest: Chicago implements new virus rules as cases rise
Some Chicago businesses will have to close by 10 p.m. and residents are asked to limit gatherings to six people as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases among residents continues to rise, the city's mayor announced Thursday.
National
Court won't revive state fraud charges against Manafort
A New York court on Thursday upheld a decision dismissing state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort on double jeopardy grounds, affirming a lower court finding that they mirrored the federal charges that landed President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman behind bars.
National
Mute buttons and plexiglass: Inside the final 2020 debate
While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, meet Thursday night for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
National
Police say BB gun shots fired at opponent of Pence's brother
A Black woman who says she has received numerous racist and threatening messages as an Indiana congressional candidate against Vice President Mike Pence's brother was unintentionally shot at last week by two boys with a BB gun, not a firearm, police said Thursday.