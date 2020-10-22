More from Star Tribune
Hospitals are full but some parts of Idaho refuse mask rules
Moments after hearing an Idaho hospital was overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and looking at sending people as far away as Seattle for care, members of a regional health department board voted Thursday to repeal a local mask mandate.
Coronavirus
US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near
Scientific advisers told U.S. regulators Thursday they're concerned that allowing emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine could damage confidence in the shots and make it harder to ever find out how well they really work.
National
Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle
Walmart is suing the U.S. government in a pre-emptive strike in the battle over its responsibility in the opioid abuse crisis.
Duluth
Notion of gold rush in northern Minnesota hits setback
Minnesota's largest holder of precious-metal mining leases terminated them, turning to a promising venture in Nevada.
Business
Uptown Apple store in Minneapolis closes permanently
Computer outlet never reopened after pandemic closure, damage from riots.